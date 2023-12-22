Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Draisaitl's third-period tally was the game-winner. He's scored in consecutive games while racking up eight goals and four assists across his last 12 outings. The 28-year-old is up to 35 points, 87 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 30 contests this season. Under new head coach Kris Knoblauch, Draisaitl has most frequently centered his own line rather than playing alongside Connor McDavid.