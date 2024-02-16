Draisaitl tallied a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Draisaitl opened the scoring for the Oilers, tallying in his second straight game. The big forward might not be on pace to pass 50 goals as he has the last two seasons, but he continues to reliably create offense. He's only been held without a point in two of his last 12 games.
