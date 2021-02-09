Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-1 win versus Ottawa. He also tied for the team lead with five shots while winning 14 of 22 faceoffs (63.6 percent).

Draisaitl beat Matt Murray five-hole while stationed at the bottom of the right faceoff circle, tying the game with 4:49 left in the second period. He helped put the Oilers ahead to stay 6:09 into the final frame, assisting on Tyler Ennis' game-winning goal. Draisaitl extended his point streak to 10 games (eight goals, 11 assists) and moved to within two points of teammate Connor McDavid for the NHL scoring lead.