Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores first goal in three weeks
Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Wednesday.
Though the loss was disappointing for Oilers fans, the stats were exactly what fantasy owners have waited for. Draisaitl now has scored in five consecutive games, a stretch that includes one goal and eight assists. The one thing missing now from his torrid stretch is a power-play goal, as he hasn't hit the net in 5-on-4 play and has just three points with the man advantage.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Gifts his fantasy owners three assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Chips in two helpers in 5-3 win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort at center position•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snaps five-game goal drought•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects two assists against Vegas•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Two points in 2-1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...