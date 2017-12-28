Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Wednesday.

Though the loss was disappointing for Oilers fans, the stats were exactly what fantasy owners have waited for. Draisaitl now has scored in five consecutive games, a stretch that includes one goal and eight assists. The one thing missing now from his torrid stretch is a power-play goal, as he hasn't hit the net in 5-on-4 play and has just three points with the man advantage.