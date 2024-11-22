Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl's goal came from his own end, with the puck just hopping past Marc-Andre Fleury's stick 27 seconds into the game. They all look the same on paper, and Draisaitl now has six goals to go with six assists over his last seven outings. The 29-year-old's 15 tallies this season put him in a three-way tie for the league lead, and he's added 13 helpers, 56 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances. Draisaitl could stay alongside Connor McDavid on the top line as long as Zach Hyman (undisclosed) is out.