Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores for 30th point

Draisaitl netted a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

After a slow first period, Draisaitl got things going with his 14th tally of the year just 1:55 into the middle frame. The goal gives the German 30 points in 18 appearances, while extending his streak to eight games. Draisaitl has eight goals and six helpers during his current streak.