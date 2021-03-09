Draisaitl scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead at 14:41 of the second period. The Senators got one back, but couldn't tie the game, leaving Draisaitl's tally as the decisive one. The 25-year-old forward snapped his eight-game goal drought Monday. He's up to 11 goals, 37 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 27 appearances. Draisaitl saw even-strength minutes with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto, but that line combination is expected to be a short-term arrangement to jump-start the Oilers' offense.