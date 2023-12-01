Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Draisaitl's goal was his 10th of the year, and it stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old had a strong November with six goals and 10 helpers over 14 games. With the Oilers playing better hockey over the last week, Draisaitl could quickly get back into the form that made him an early-first-round pick in fantasy drafts this fall. He's up to 29 points (13 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances.