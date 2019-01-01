Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores goal in fourth straight
Draisaitl tallied a pair of goals and recorded four shots on goal in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Monday night.
That's four straight contests with a goal. Draisaitl is having a career year with 21 goals and 49 points in 39 games. He does, however, have a 20.4 shooting percentage, which is almost six percent higher than his career norm. Even if he sees a sizable dropoff in that category, though, Draisaitl is only four goals away from his total last season. He also appears poised to at least approach his career-best 77 points from 2016-17.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Registers goal and assist in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Ranks squarely among elite•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Keeps rolling in Winnipeg•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three points in triumph•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Lights lamp twice against Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...