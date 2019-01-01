Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores goal in fourth straight

Draisaitl tallied a pair of goals and recorded four shots on goal in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Monday night.

That's four straight contests with a goal. Draisaitl is having a career year with 21 goals and 49 points in 39 games. He does, however, have a 20.4 shooting percentage, which is almost six percent higher than his career norm. Even if he sees a sizable dropoff in that category, though, Draisaitl is only four goals away from his total last season. He also appears poised to at least approach his career-best 77 points from 2016-17.