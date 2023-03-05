Draisaitl contributed a hat trick in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Winnipeg.

Two of Draisaitl's goals were scored on the power play. He's up to 41 markers and 96 points in 62 games this season, including 49 points with the man advantage. Draisaitl has now reached the 40-goal milestone in four of his last five campaigns and is on pace to hit the 50-goal mark for the third time in his career. The 27-year-old is on a 12-game scoring streak with 12 goals and 20 points over that stretch.