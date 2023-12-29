Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Draisaitl's goal stretched the Oilers' lead to 4-0 in the first period. He's scored three times over his last four contests, though that's actually a bit of a quiet stretch for the 28-year-old. For the season, he's up to 15 goals, 36 points, 92 shots on net, 32 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 32 outings. Draisaitl remains the Oilers' second-line center and a member of the first power-play unit, where he's racked up 16 of his points this year.