Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and had two shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

Draisaitl found the back of the net at the 7:07 mark of the first period with a power-play tally, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead. The star playmaker has been one of the most reliable scoring forces in the league and is having another excellent season. He has five goals over his last six games to give him 10 on the campaign. He's up to eight points, including four on the power play, over that six-game span.