Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores in loss to Penguins

Draisaitl was the lone goal scorer in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on Wednesday.

Make it six goals in five games for the German, as Draisaitl continues racking up points, even in losses. He's at 67 through 56 games, needing 11 more to set a new career high. Barring injury, the Oilers' forward should easily surpass his 2016-17 total.