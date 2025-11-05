Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and took two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

Draisaitl found the back of the net at the 7:07 mark of the first period with a power-play tally, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead. The star playmaker has been one of the most reliable scoring forces in the league and is having another excellent season. This was his 10th goal of the campaign and is up to five goals over his last six games. He's up to eight points (four on the power play) over that six-game span.