Draisaitl scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl made an early impact with his unassisted goal 3:16 into the game. The 30-year-old has two goals and nine helpers over his last four appearances. For the season, he's up to 27 goals, 78 points, 152 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 53 appearances. Draisaitl would need an impressive run of scoring to get to the 50-goal mark this year, but he shouldn't have trouble reaching 100 points as long as he stays healthy.