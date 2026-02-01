Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores in Saturday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.
Draisaitl made an early impact with his unassisted goal 3:16 into the game. The 30-year-old has two goals and nine helpers over his last four appearances. For the season, he's up to 27 goals, 78 points, 152 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 53 appearances. Draisaitl would need an impressive run of scoring to get to the 50-goal mark this year, but he shouldn't have trouble reaching 100 points as long as he stays healthy.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Fuels comeback with three points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Four more assists Monday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Crosses 600-assist mark in career•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Returning to action•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Taking leave of absence•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Adds three points in loss•