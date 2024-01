Draisaitl scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Draisaitl has scored five goals and added three assists over his last six games. The 28-year-old tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, responding to Jason Dickinson's opening goal for Chicago. Draisaitl continues to play on the second line, though he sees plenty of ice time as one of the Oilers' top forwards. He's at 19 goals, 43 points, 107 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 37 appearances.