Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores late, but Oilers lose
Draisaitl scored his team's only goal in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
Draisaitl lit the lamp at the 12:48 mark of the third period, but that's as close as the visitors would come to tying the game before the final buzzer. The result notwithstanding, Draisaitl continues to turn in fruitful fantasy performances, with his latest goal giving the German-born superstar six points over his last three contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Carries offense in loss•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Powers offense with three points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Stays hot with three-point night•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Assist on man advantage•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Stays hot with three-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.