Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores late, but Oilers lose

Draisaitl scored his team's only goal in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

Draisaitl lit the lamp at the 12:48 mark of the third period, but that's as close as the visitors would come to tying the game before the final buzzer. The result notwithstanding, Draisaitl continues to turn in fruitful fantasy performances, with his latest goal giving the German-born superstar six points over his last three contests.