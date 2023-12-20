Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots in the Oilers' 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

Draisaitl scored a goal on the rush early in the first period to open the scoring in the game. That would be all the scoring the Oilers could muster up, however, as they would drop the contest 3-1. This goal snaps a two-game pointless streak for the German forward as he has struggled to produce at a similar rate compared to the season before. His production should ramp up as the season moves on as one of the elite forwards in the game.