Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl has been finding twine regularly in recent weeks, netting 13 goals and adding seven assists in his last 14 games. The 27-year-old's goal Saturday cut the Oilers' deficit to two in the third period. He's up to 42 tallies, 56 helpers, 198 shots on net, 50 power-play points and a minus-3 rating through 65 appearances. He'll be century-mark watch beginning with Tuesday's game versus the Senators.