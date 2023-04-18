Draisaitl scored two goals on six shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Draisaitl opened the scoring 6:57 into the first period and added another tally to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead in the third. That was it for their offense, and the Kings rallied from behind to take Game 1 of the first round. Draisaitl had 11 goals and 21 helpers over the last 17 contests of the regular season, and he's already in excellent postseason form. He'll continue to be a key part of the Oilers' offense throughout their playoff run.