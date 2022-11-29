Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Draisaitl has scored the game-winner in back-to-back contests, with his tally Monday coming 22 seconds into overtime. He's got four goals and a helper over his last five games. The 27-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 20 assists, 73 shots on net, a plus-2 rating and 16 power-play points through 22 outings. The Oilers have been searching for consistency in their top six, which has led to Draisaitl working alongside Connor McDavid at even strength in addition to their large power-play roles.