Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Second straight multi-point effort

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl's tally in the third period stood as the game-winner in a back-and-forth battle. He's got six points in his last four games and 67 points (25 goals, 42 helpers) through 45 outings this season. He's up to 28 power-play points as well.