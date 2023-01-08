Draisaitl recorded two power-play assists and four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Draisaitl reached the 40-assist mark this season by setting up both of Zach Hyman's tallies in the contest. The 27-year-old Draisaitl has gotten on the scoresheet in his last six outings, notching a goal and seven assists in that span. He's up to 62 points (31 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances. Draisaitl trails only his fellow superstar and teammate Connor McDavid in points, though the margin is 14.