Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

With the two-point effort, Draisaitl has set a new career high with 112 points through 71 contests this season. He's also matched his high mark in assists with 67. The German has nine tallies, 14 helpers and 42 shots through 12 outings in March -- there's been no slowing down for the Oilers' top six lately. Draisaitl's played a key part in their success, which has seen the the team score at least three goals in every game this month.