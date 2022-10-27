Draisaitl provided an assist and added three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Draisaitl set up Zach Hyman's empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Through seven contests, Draisaitl's been held off the scoresheet only once, in a shutout loss to these same Blues last Saturday. The 26-year-old has three goals, nine helpers, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-3 rating, continuing to prove why he was worth an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts.