Draisaitl notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Draisaitl set up Kailer Yamamoto's game-winning goal late in the third period. It's now been five games since Draisaitl had a multi-point effort -- he's posted a goal and two assists in that span. He's now even with Connor McDavid for the league lead in points, though Draisaitl's line is a balanced 33 goals and 33 helpers in 47 games.