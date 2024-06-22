Draisaitl registered an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 7.

Draisaitl's goal drought is up to eight games, but he's picked up three helpers over the last three contests. The 28-year-old set up Warren Foegele for the Oilers' opening goal Friday. Draisaitl is at 31 points, 73 shots on net, 23 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 24 playoff outings.