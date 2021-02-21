Draisaitl recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Draisaitl played more of a supporting role in Saturday's episode of The Connor McDavid Show, but fantasy managers won't turn their noses up at a two-assist effort. The 25-year-old Draisaitl reached the 20-assist and 30-point mark with Saturday's contributions. The German superstar also has 52 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 20 appearances.