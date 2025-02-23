Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Draisaitl has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak, including four straight multipoint games. He has 85 points, including 41 goals, in 56 games this season. Draisaitl has a firm grip on the Rocket Richard trophy right now -- he's eight goals ahead of the next-best sniper (William Nylander) -- and he's two points behind league leader, Nathan MacKinnon, for the scoring lead. Draisaitl swept the Art Ross, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2020, but he could do one better with four shiny trophies this season. He's been that good.