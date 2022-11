Draisaitl scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Dallas.

He wired a shot from a sharp angle in the second period that beat Scott Wedgewood. Draisaitl is on a seven-game, 15-point streak (five goals, 10 assists), but more impressively, he has picked up at least one point in 11 of the Oilers 12 games thus far.