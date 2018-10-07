Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Sharp start to season
Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Draisaitl's talent is undeniable and playing alongside Connor McDavid right now could mean a hot start to the season. He could be a 90-point guy if he finds some consistency.
