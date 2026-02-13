Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Shines vs. Denmark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Germany's 3-1 win over Denmark in the 2026 Olympics on Thursday.
Draisaitl is one of the best scoring weapons in the NHL, so it's not surprising to see him making a huge impact for his country in this win against a lesser-ranked opponent. Look for Draisaitl to remain Germany's most reliable offensive weapon, either as a scorer or as a playmaker.
