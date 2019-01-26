Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Shows off passing skills
Draisaitl won the passing skills competition at the All-Star Skills event Friday, completing the obstacle course in a hair over 69 seconds.
This was a nice night for the Oilers faithful, as Draisaitl's teammate Connor McDavid won the fastest skater competition. The passing skills event might not be a favorite among fans, but the German's performance was still impressive. Though McDavid continually overshadows him, Draisaitl has 34 helpers in 50 games, and he's had as many as 48 assists in a season in the past.
