Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Shut down in Game 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl had four hits, two blocks and a minus-4 rating Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 6.
He had no shots. Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were absolutely smothered by the tough checking Panthers. The two Oilers finished at the top of the postseason scoring list with 33 points, but that's small consolation when the Cup was handed to the Panthers instead of the Oilers for the second consecutive season.
