Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Sits out Sunday's skate
Draisaitl (concussion) was absent from Sunday's practice, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
With the Oilers' next game -- Tuesday against Carolina -- fast-approaching, the German stud's absence from practice isn't an encouraging sign for his chances to play. Concussions are injuries that make it difficult to assign players a timeline for return, so Draisaitl's participation in the coming days of practice will be the best indicator to his playing status in the future.
