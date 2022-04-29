Draisaitl won't play in Friday's season finale against the Canucks, Bob Stauffer of Oilers Radio Network reports.

Both Draisaitl and Connor McDavid will be rested so they can come into the playoffs fresh and healthy. The German forward finishes the season with an even 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games, having set a new career high in goals while tying his career-best 110 points from the 2019-20 campaign.