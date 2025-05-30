Draisaitl delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Stars in Game 5.
Like fellow Oilers star Connor McDavid, Draisaitl has put up points in 14 of the team's 16 playoff games this season (seven goals, 18 assists). He sits one point behind McDavid for the NHL playoff scoring lead heading into the Cup Finals. Draisaitl has 10 points, including eight assists, on a six-game point streak.
