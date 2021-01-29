Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals on six shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl extended his goal streak to five games when he got the Oilers on the board in the second period. He struck again in the third to tie the game 2-2, but it wasn't enough for a result. Draisaitl is on quite the hot streak, which has put his season numbers at 13 points, 29 shots and a plus-5 rating through nine contests. Even when he's not burning up the scoresheet like this, he's a must-start for fantasy managers.