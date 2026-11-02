Draisaitl logged two assists, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Draisaitl has four helpers over the first two games of the Oilers' trip through the Tri-State area. The 31-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 16 helpers, 53 shots on net and a plus-15 rating across 15 appearances to begin the season. Draisaitl's performance is undeniably excellent, but even he's been overshadowed by the historic pace Connor McDavid has set over the first month-plus of the campaign.