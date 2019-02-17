Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags 11th goal in 10 games
Draisaitl scored his 35th goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
He has a goal in each of his last three games and 11 in his last 10. Draisaitl is a bright light in the Alberta dark -- his 35 goals put him in a tie with Patrick Kane for third in NHL goal scoring. Use him well.
