Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags helper
Draisaitl garnered a secondary assist versus Calgary on Sunday.
Draisaitl has been on a tear lately with eight points in his previous seven outings. The natural center appears to enjoy playing on the wing alongside Connor McDavid and should continue to fill that role as long as the offense keeps clicking.
