Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Snags power-play helper

Draisaitl managed a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Draisaitl set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the third-period tally that brought the Oilers within a goal. Draisaitl earned his 35th assist of the year, to give him 54 points in 33 games. He's collected 21 of his points with a man advantage, just eight shy of his power-play production from last year. Draisaitl also hit 100 shots on goal in Tuesday's contest.