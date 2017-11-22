Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to St. Louis.

The 22-year-old forward hadn't scored a goal in five games dating back to Nov. 9, so this was a welcomed offensive outburst. With six goals and 16 points through 17 games, Draisaitl has somewhat quietly remained a solid fantasy asset in all settings. Still, it's definitely at least mildly concerning that he hasn't been skating consistently with Connor McDavid at even strength of late.