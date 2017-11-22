Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to St. Louis.

The 22-year-old forward hadn't scored a goal in five games dating back to Nov. 9, so this was a welcomed offensive outburst. With six goals and 16 points through 17 games, Draisaitl has somewhat quietly remained a solid fantasy asset in all settings. Still, it's definitely at least mildly concerning that he hasn't been skating consistently with Connor McDavid at even strength of late.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories