Draisaitl scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Draisaitl scored twice in a span of 2:56 during the second period, giving the Oilers a 2-1 lead. His second tally stood as the game-winner, his seventh such goal this year. Overall, the German superstar has 75 points (26 scores, 49 helpers), 150 shots on net, a plus-32 shots and 28 power-play points through 51 appearances.