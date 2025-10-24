Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and won 15 of 18 faceoffs in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Draisaitl answered four consecutive Canadiens goals with his tally at 11:19 of the third period, which sparked the Oilers' comeback effort. The 29-year-old has scored five times and added two assists over eight games this season, with four of his seven points coming on the power play. He's contributed 20 shots on net, four hits and a minus-1 rating while seeing plenty of ice time in all situations. It won't be long before Draisaitl is operating well above a point-per-game pace.