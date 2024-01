Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl's goal got the Oilers on the board in the second period, and they rallied for the lead in the third. The 28-year-old has displayed his finish touch with regularity lately, picking up nine goals and four assists over his last 12 games. For the season, he has 21 tallies, 46 points (17 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 40 appearances.