Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl got the Oilers on the board at 5:39 of the third period, but it was little more than window dressing in the loss. He had been held off the scoresheet in his last two outings after missing a game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old is up to 51 tallies, 102 points, 257 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 73 appearances this season. There's no reason to worry about Draisaitl going into an extended slump -- he hasn't gone more than two games in a row without a point all year.