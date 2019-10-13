Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Stays hot with three-point effort
Draisaitl scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist on Connor McDavid's game-winner in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
He rounded out his performance with four shots and a plus-2 rating. That's now four goals and 11 points through the first five games of the season for Draisaitl, who's proving beyond a doubt that last year's 105-point breakout was no fluke.
