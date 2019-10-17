Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Stays hot with three-point night

Draisaitl had two goals and an assist with three shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with the game barely a minute old and added a power-play tally late in the second period, which held up as the game-winning goal. He also set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' first goal of the season. Draisaitl is now riding a seven-game point streak to open the season and tonight's effort was already his third four-point game of the year. He has six goals and nine assists and looks to be locked in as Connor McDavid's linemate for the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories