Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Stays hot with three-point night

Draisaitl had two goals and an assist with three shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Draisaitl opened the scoring with the game barely a minute old and added a power-play tally late in the second period, which held up as the game-winning goal. He also set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' first goal of the season. Draisaitl is now riding a seven-game point streak to open the season and tonight's effort was already his third four-point game of the year. He has six goals and nine assists and looks to be locked in as Connor McDavid's linemate for the foreseeable future.