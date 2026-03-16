Draisaitl (lower body) didn't participate in Monday's practice because he is still going through the evaluation process, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Draisaitl sustained the injury in Sunday's 3-1 win over Nashville after extending his point streak to nine consecutive games. He has amassed six goals and 11 assists during that span, giving him 35 tallies and 97 points across 65 appearances this season. There was no update on Draisaitl's status following Monday's practice, but head coach Kris Knoblauch believes the 30-year-old forward could miss some games, per Derek Van Diest of NHL.com.